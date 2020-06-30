Amazon Plans To Build Second Fulfillment Centre In Ottawa

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com said that it plans to open its second facility in Ottawa, Ontario. The new fulfillment centre, which is anticipated to open in 2021, will create more than 1,000 new, full-time jobs starting at $16 an hour with comprehensive benefits.

The company said that employees will work alongside Amazon robotics in the new fulfillment centre to pick, pack and ship small items to customers such as books, electronics and toys. It will be Amazon's newest robotics fulfillment centre in Canada.

In addition, the company also plans for five new delivery stations across Ontario in Whitby, Oakville, Cambridge, Brampton, and Scarborough, with the sites anticipated to launch in 2020. Packages are transported to delivery stations from Amazon fulfillment and sortation centers, and then loaded into vehicles for delivery to customers. They will create hundreds of permanent, full-time and part-time jobs.

