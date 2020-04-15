Amazon plans to appeal French ruling limiting trade to essential goods

US Markets
Amazon said on Wednesday it planned to appeal a French court ruling limiting deliveries to essential goods in order allow for a deeper assessment of coronavirus risks at its sites in the country. [nL5N2C24J7]

"We're puzzled by the court ruling given the hard evidence brought forward regarding security measures put in place to protect our employees", the U.S. online retailing giant said in a statement.

"We're assessing the consequences of this decision and our options and we think we will appeal", the company added.

