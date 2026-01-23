Amazon Plans To Cut About 30,000 Corporate Jobs Next Week: Reuters

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) is planning another round of job cuts next week as part of its plan to reduce about 30,000 corporate jobs, Reuters reports, citing two people familiar with the matter. The job cuts are expected to affect teams across Amazon Web Services (AWS), retail, Prime Video, and human resources, though the final details are still unclear and could change.

The report noted that the planned 30,000 job cuts make up a small share of Amazon's 1.58 million employees, but represent nearly 10 percent of its corporate staff. If completed, this would be the largest round of layoffs in Amazon's history, compared to about 27,000 job losses in 2022.

In October 2025, the company cut around 14,000 office jobs, which was about half of the total planned cuts, Reuters previously reported. The next round is expected to be a similar size and could start as early as Tuesday, the sources said.

Earlier, Amazon linked the October layoffs to the rise of artificial intelligence, arguing that AI is helping companies work faster and more efficiently. However, CEO Andy Jassy later said the cuts were not mainly about finances or AI, but about reducing bureaucracy and improving company culture.

Jassy also hinted during early 2025 that Amazon's corporate workforce is likely to shrink over time as AI helps automate routine work. Many companies are now using AI to write software code and handle repetitive tasks to cut costs.

