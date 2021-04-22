Amazon Plans Cashierless Technology In Supermarkets

(RTTNews) - Amazon Inc. (AMZN) may be finally bringing its cashierless grocery store technology to larger supermarkets as an area in Connecticut was spotted having similar features as of Amazon Go stores, like entry and exit gates, ceiling mounted racks for camera arrays and also space for server racks.

Although Amazon has not been named, the documents for the Connecticut are said to be similar to the ones the company has submitted for other stores.

The Amazon Go stores, which opened in 2018, offer customers a unique shopping experience. Here they simply swipe their phones when they pass through the entry gates. The cameras and shelf sensors take note of what they place in their cart and they are automatically charged for the items they purchase, when they leave the store.

The proposed supermarket location is almost three times bigger than the Amazon Go Grocery stores and would attract many customers at one go.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.