Amazon plans AI-powered cameras in delivery vans to improve safety

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com AMZN.O has revealed plans to install AI-powered video cameras in its branded delivery vans, in a move that the world's largest e-commerce firm says would improve safety of both drivers and the communities in which they deliver.

Technology publication the Information reported earlier on Wednesday that the company's plans were disclosed in an instructional video about the cameras. (https://bit.ly/2MPF68U)

Amazon said the cameras, developed by transportation technology company Netradyne, use artificial intelligence (AI) to provide warnings about speeding and distracted driving among other things.

They have been shown to reduce collisions and improve driver behavior, Amazon's Karolina Haraldsdottir, a senior manager for last-mile safety, said in the video.

Amazon has recently come under scrutiny for accidents involving delivery drivers.

"Our intention with this technology is to set up drivers for success and provide them with support for being safer on road and handling incidents if and when they happen," Haraldsdottir said in the video.

The video explains that while the cameras will constantly record video, they only upload footage if triggered by actions like hard braking, driver drowsiness, following vehicles too closely.

Amazon.com did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for a comment.

(Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

