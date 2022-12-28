US Markets
AMZN

Amazon planning standalone app for sports content - The Information

Credit: REUTERS/BENOIT TESSIER

December 28, 2022 — 09:17 am EST

Written by Yuvraj Malik for Reuters ->

Adds details, background

Dec 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is working on a standalone app for watching sports content, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plan.

The move comes as Chief Executive Andy Jassy doubles down on the company's streaming ambitions, the report said, even as Amazon reviews unprofitable businesses and cuts roles in some divisions.

Amazon did not immediately respond to Reuters request for comment.

It was not clear when Amazon will roll out the sports app and whether it will go through with the plan, according to the report.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)

((yuvraj.malik@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.