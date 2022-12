Dec 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is working on a standalone app for watching sports content, the Information reported on Wednesday, citing a source with direct knowledge of the plan.

(Reporting by Yuvraj Malik in Bengaluru)

