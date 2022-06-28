US Markets
Amazon places purchase limit on emergency contraceptive pills

Contributor
Ananya Mariam Rajesh Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Pascal Rossignol

Amazon Inc said on Tuesday it has placed a temporary quantity limit of three units per week on emergency contraceptive pills.

