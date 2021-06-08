Amazon Pharmacy offers half-yearly prescriptions starting at $6

June 8 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is now offering six-month prescriptions starting at $6 for medications of common health issues through its pharmacy, the company said on Tuesday.

