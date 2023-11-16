Amazon Partners With Hyundai To Launch Sales Of Vehicles Online

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) on Thursday announced a broad strategic partnership with Hyundai Motor Company to bring innovative new experiences to customers, paving the way for a significant shift in the automotive industry.

This strategic collaboration includes Amazon launching online sales of Hyundai vehicles in the United States in 2024, Hyundai naming AWS as its preferred cloud provider to facilitate digital transformation, and the Alexa Built-in experience coming to Hyundai's next-generation vehicles.

As part of the partnership, Amazon will launch an online store that allows auto dealers to sell their vehicles on Amazon's U.S. store for the first time, with Hyundai being the first brand available for customers to purchase.

This new digital shopping experience will make it easy for customers to purchase a new car based on a range of preferences online and have it delivered by their local dealership at a time that works best for them.

Furthermore, starting in 2025, customers who purchase Hyundai's next-generation vehicles will be able to access the hands-free Alexa experience they have at home while in their car, with certain Alexa features accessible even when internet connectivity is intermittent or not available.

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy stated that he is confident that this broad, strategic partnership will change the ease with which customers can buy vehicles online and make it simple to use Alexa in Hyundai vehicles for entertainment, shopping, smart home adjustments, and calendar checks. He also believes that it can enable Hyundai to transform its customer experiences and business operations by moving to AWS.

