Amazon partners with Disney to launch voice assistant at home and resorts

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Tuesday announced a partnership with Walt Disney Co DIS.N to launch an-Alexa powered voice assistant at Disney's resorts and hotels, along with a feature that lets customers interact with Disney characters at home.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

