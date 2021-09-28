US Markets
AMZN

Amazon partners with Disney to launch voice assistant at home and resorts

Contributor
Nivedita Balu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Lee Smith

Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday announced a partnership with Walt Disney Co to launch an-Alexa powered voice assistant at Disney's resorts and hotels, along with a feature that lets customers interact with Disney characters at home. (Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber) ((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;)) nL4N2QU3HN

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Tuesday announced a partnership with Walt Disney Co DIS.N to launch an-Alexa powered voice assistant at Disney's resorts and hotels, along with a feature that lets customers interact with Disney characters at home.

(Reporting by Nivedita Balu in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Nivedita.Balu@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: @niveditabalu;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN DIS

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular