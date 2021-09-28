Amazon partners with Disney, launches new device for kids

US Markets
Amazon.com Inc on Tuesday launched a slew of new devices and announced a partnership with Walt Disney Co that includes new products aimed at kids.

Sept 28 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Tuesday launched a slew of new devices and announced a partnership with Walt Disney Co DIS.N that includes new products aimed at kids.

Among the latest lineup were a smart thermostat, Echo Show 15, a flying indoor security camera by Ring and Glow, a device that allows kids to make video calls.

Amazon will also launch an Alexa-powered voice assistant at Disney's resorts and hotels, along with a feature that lets customers interact with Disney characters at home.

The latest Echo Show can be mounted on a wall and is powered with AZ2 Neural Edge, a processor that helps users personalize the screen.

The company also launched a smart thermostat that can be controlled using an Alexa-enabled device, or even have Alexa do the programming.

