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Amazon Partners NEURA Robotics To Scale Physical AI Deployment; Shares Rise In After-Hours

April 21, 2026 — 01:30 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), on Tuesday, announced a strategic collaboration with NEURA Robotics to accelerate Physical AI deployment at scale.

Under the agreement, Amazon Web Services will serve as NEURA's primary cloud provider and host the Neuraverse platform.

The partnership will support AI training, real-time data processing, and deployment of intelligent robots.

NEURA will also use AWS tools, including Amazon SageMaker, to improve training using real-world and simulated data.

The company will explore deploying NEURA's robots in select fulfilment centres to support real-world testing and development.

NEURA said the partnership will help scale robot training globally by combining real-world data with cloud infrastructure.

Amazon closed trading 0.91% lesser at $248.28 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock is trading 3.35% higher at $256.60, 8.32 cents higher.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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