Amazon-owned Twitch down for many users

Dec 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O live-streaming site Twitch said on Wednesday its services are facing several issues.

"Our team is aware and hard at work fixing them - we'll continue to update you," Twitch tweeted.

Downdetector, which tracks outages by collating status reports from a number of sources, including user-submitted errors on its platform, showed over 15,000 user reports.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

