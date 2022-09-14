Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online
You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).
As millions of Americans signed up for Amazon Prime weigh the benefits of Amazon Prime perks – (both the new one or two and the ones being taken away) against the recent membership price increase – Amazon Outlet is probably a reason to stick around.
These aren’t used or second-hand items, and some are even quite high end (think Apple, Bose, Marmot and Pendleton). Amazon Outlet items are actual overstocks – Amazon bought too many of them – discontinued items, or just plain old clearance items. And they cut across a retail swath. That means you’ll see clothing, kitchenware, home decor, electronics and other arenas.
We found some cool bargains in Amazon Outlet you may be interested in. If not, there are plenty more. Here’s what we discovered:
- Under Premium Brands, a Marmot women’s Chelsea waterproof down jacket was selling for $342.92, down from $380. A Pendleton men’s long sleeve shirt was on sale for $55.48, down 38% from $89.50.
- In the Kitchen Outlet, we spotted a Mickey Mouse waffle maker for $26.75, a 33% savings from $39.99. A Bella personal size Rocket Blender was 40% off, at $17.99, down from $29.99.
- We also saw in the “last chance” category a Disney Frozen singing Elsa doll with microphone (for singalongs) going for $18, a 55% drop from $39.99. Or, from Amazon’s own Amazon Essentials line, a Women’s Classic-Fit sleeveless polar vest for $4.46, an 82% savings from $24.99.
- And the outlet savings don’t stop there. In Electronics, we glommed onto Bose Soundlink wireless headphones that regularly sold for $229, but in the outlet, they were $179. Another score came with the JBL Bar 5.1 Ultra HD soundbar with wireless surround sound speakers, regularly priced at $800. It was selling for $696.41.
