Amazon Outlet: Where to Get Hot (and Cheap) Overstock Deals Online

You don’t have to be all that old to remember the excitement of “outlet shopping” – hitting special shopping centers (or even whole towns – Freeport, Maine, anyone?) for deals on overstock, returned, or sometimes separate bargain-lines of product. It only makes sense that the nation’s biggest online retailer, Amazon.com, would play this game with its own outlet – without the bricks and mortar (and ancillary candy and fudge vendors).

SEE MORE Alternatives to Amazon Prime for Free Shipping and More

As millions of Americans signed up for Amazon Prime weigh the benefits of Amazon Prime perks – (both the new one or two and the ones being taken away) against the recent membership price increase – Amazon Outlet is probably a reason to stick around.

These aren’t used or second-hand items, and some are even quite high end (think Apple, Bose, Marmot and Pendleton). Amazon Outlet items are actual overstocks – Amazon bought too many of them – discontinued items, or just plain old clearance items. And they cut across a retail swath. That means you’ll see clothing, kitchenware, home decor, electronics and other arenas.

We found some cool bargains in Amazon Outlet you may be interested in. If not, there are plenty more. Here’s what we discovered:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.