Amazon Opens Office in Las Vegas, 125 New Jobs in Focus

Amazon.com, Inc. AMZN recently opened a new office in Las Vegas, NV in a bid to expand workforce therein.

The corporate office, which spans 30,000 square foot, is expected to incorporate 125 new positions. This new office will enable Amazon to more than double its corporate workforce in the area.

The new corporate office — which is part of the online giant’s continuous investment in Las Vegas — primarily focuses on the company’s Human Resources organization, among many others.

The latest move underscores its basic strategies of continual expansion and increased focus on fulfilling customer needs.

Our Take

The e-commerce giant has been successful in creating multiple job opportunities, while strengthening services all over the world.

The company has a long relationship with Las Vegas, as is evident from the fact that ithas heavily invested in the same over the past several years.

It has invested more than $2.5 billion since 2011. To date, Amazon has created more than 3,500 full-time jobs in Nevada and continues to hire manpower to meet the growing customer demand.

Going forward, it has plans to create more jobs in the city across new corporate offices and customer fulfillment centers.

In a bid to maintain supremacy, Amazon has been expanding on a global basis. To this end, the company is investing more in fulfillment, as well as technology and content. Although increased expenses may hurt Amazon’s bottom line in the near term, we believe these measures are necessary to maintain its dominance in this highly competitive market.

