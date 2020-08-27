Amazon Opens Amazon Fresh Grocery Store In Los Angeles

(RTTNews) - The e-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc. (AMZN) opened its first Amazon Fresh supermarket, today, in the Los Angeles' Woodland Hills neighborhood.

The company has also introduced a smart shopping cart "The Amazon Dash Cart," which helps customers skip the checkout line, and new Alexa features help them manage their shopping lists and better navigate its aisles.

Further, customers can use ask Alexa at any of the blue Alexa kiosks located throughout the store to find an item or have a quick grocery related question, such as food facts or wine-cheese pairings.

Customers can also request items from the deli, meat, and seafood counters as well as whole pizzas via the Amazon app using the Order Ahead feature when they arrive in store, or even on the way there.

At checkout, customers can earn 5% back at Amazon Fresh by using Amazon Prime Rewards Visa Signature Card or Amazon Prime Store Card.

Prime members can shop online and receive free, same-day delivery and pickup from their local Amazon Fresh store. Online orders are prepared by Fresh associates in Amazon local stores.

Presently, the store is open to invited customers. Customers who received an invitation via email can shop the store by following instructions for accessing their QR code in the Amazon app. The Woodland Hills store will open to all customers in coming weeks, Amazon said. The store remains open from 7am to 10pm daily.

