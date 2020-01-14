Amazon offers loan to Deliveroo amid UK probe - Bloomberg

Jan 14 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O has offered a loan to food-delivery group Deliveroo as a UK probe into the start-up's last funding round unveiled threat of a cash crunch, Bloomberg reported on Tuesday.

While the size of the loan is unclear, Deliveroo has significant funds to continue operating, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Deliveroo declined to comment and Amazon did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

Britain's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said on Dec. 27 it was launching an in-depth investigation into Amazon's purchase of stake in Deliveroo after the companies failed to assuage its initial concerns.

(Reporting by Ambhini Aishwarya in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

