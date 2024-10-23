News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Amazon Offers Fuel Savings With Prime Membership

October 23, 2024 — 06:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Amazon (AMZN) announced that Prime members can now save $0.10 per gallon at approximately 7,000 bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the U.S. The offer only needs to be activated once. Activating the offer will connect a member's Amazon account and earnify account. Members can then use the free earnify app store locator to find the nearest bp, Amoco, or ampm gas station.

Also, Amazon plans to add an electric vehicle charging savings offer with bp pulse, bp's electric vehicle charging business, with more details to be revealed next year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
BP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.