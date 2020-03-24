Amazon Offers Free Programs For Kids And Family

(RTTNews) - Amazon is doing its part to cheer up people stuck at home due to the coronavirus pandemic. The company is offering a selection of family and kids' programs on Prime Video to be streamed for free.

The content will be available to all Amazon customers, including people without Prime memberships. Families can watch the content using Prime Video streaming service by logging into their free Amazon.com account.

In the U.S., the free content includes licensed series like 'Daniel Tiger's Neighborhood', 'Wild Kratts', 'Arthur', 'Bali' and 'Odd Squad'. It also includes Amazon Original Series like 'Pete the Cat', 'Jessy and Nessy','Creative Galaxy', 'Just Add Magic' and 'If You Give a Mouse a Cookie'.

While Amazon Original children and family TV series are available for free worldwide, licensed content varies by country.

Other streaming services too are offering free content to their customers amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

Last week, Sling TV launched "Stay in & SLING!," an initiative to provide its customers with cost-free access to news and entertainment amid the COVID-19 crisis.

The free content includes news as well as shows and movies for the whole family, with no paid Sling TV account required. Sling TV is the internet television service owned by Dish Network.

Hulu said on Friday that due to the rapidly-evolving situation around COVID-19, it is partnering with ABC News Live to bring the channel's 24/7 live coverage to Hulu and Disney billed on-demand subscribers as part of their subscription.

