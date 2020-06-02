Amazon Offers Backup Daycare To All U.S. Employees

(RTTNews) - Tech giant Amazon.com (AMZN) Tuesday announced it will provide backup family daycare to all of its U.S. employees.

Starting Tuesday, June 2, through October 2, all of Amazon's 650,000 U.S. employees, including Whole Foods associates, will have access to 10 days of subsidized emergency backup child or adult care.

Amazon employees will only have to pay a co-pay of $25 per day for in-center childcare or $5 per hour for in-home child or adult care. Amazon will cover more than 90 percent of the cost of the service, and will invest several million dollars to offer this new benefit over the next few months.

"We've heard from our employees that access to affordable family care, for both children and adults, is particularly challenging during the COVID crisis and we are committed to support them in this unprecedented time," said Beth Galetti, Amazon senior vice president of Human Resources. "This new child and adult care option will add to the comprehensive benefits we provide to all regular, full-time Amazon employees, including comprehensive health insurance, a 401(k) plan, and 20 weeks of paid maternity leave, among others."

Last March, a group of 1,800 working moms at Amazon requested CEO Jeff Bezos to provide backup day care for employees. Tech giants like Apple, Microsoft, Facebook and Google parent Alphabet all offer similar benefit.

Meanwhile, Amazon has committed to invest $4 billion on coronavirus-related efforts, including on safety gear for workers and building out its coronavirus-testing capabilities, among other things.

