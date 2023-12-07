Amazon Offers $25 Flights Home for Student Prime Members

Amazon and travel booking site StudentUniverse are offering Prime Student members $25 fights to visit friends and family over the holidays.

According to StudentUniverse, 3,000 $25 tickets will be available, with 1,000 available each day, starting at 6 a.m. PST on Dec. 5 and ending at midnight PST on Dec. 6 and 7.

To see these deals, click the link on StudentUniverse’s Amazon offer page to sign into your Prime Student account. Once that happens, it will send you back and automatically create a StudentUniverse account for you. Search for flights via StudentUniverse within the U.S. with a departure date from Dec. 8 to Dec. 25 and a return date (if applicable) from Dec. 8 to Jan. 14. Choose a flight itinerary with only one traveler.

Flights over $500 are discounted to a cost of $25 plus the amount over $500, per StudentUniverse. Bookings and full terms and conditions are available on the Prime Student x StudentUniverse page.

“As travel costs continue to rise, we’re happy to help make flying more affordable for Prime Students who want to spend this important time with family and friends,” Carmen Nestares, vice president of U.S. Prime and marketing tech at Amazon, said in a company statement.

Holiday travel is one of the biggest sources of financial stress for college students, according to a 2023 StudentUniverse survey. A recent Prime Student survey also found that 79% of college students are saving for travel, with 43% prioritizing a trip home to see family and friends.

Only a limited number of discounts are available, and StudentUniverse recommends booking as early as you can. However, if you miss out on the deal, experts say to save your traveling for January — specifically Jan. 8.

Scott Keyes, founder of the travel site Going.com, told NPR that ticket prices can drop 75% to 85%. Using data from Google Flights, Keyes said a nonstop, roundtrip ticket from New York City to Miami from Dec. 24 to Jan. 1 costs $608, but it’s only $138 from Jan. 9 to16 — a 77% discount.

