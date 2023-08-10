Amazon Now Offers Whole Foods 365 for Nationwide Delivery

Amazon has begun to make hundreds of its Whole Foods 365 private-label products available for nationwide shipping via its website, a move that comes just days after reports surfaced of the company's plan to open up its Amazon Fresh delivery service to non-prime members.

The world’s largest e-commerce company has unveiled a new store design for Amazon Fresh, the brand name for its online and physical grocery store. While anyone can shop at an Amazon Fresh store, until now only prime members were able to place grocery orders for delivery.

Amazon has also announced that Fresh is now offering grocery delivery to non-prime members in 12 metro areas: Austin, Texas; Boston; Charlotte, N.C.; Dallas-Fort Worth; Denver; Nashville, Tennessee; Phoenix; Portland, Oregon; Richmond, Virginia; Sacramento, California; San Diego; and San Francisco.

Higher fees for non-members

Delivery fees will be higher for non-Prime members than those with Prime accounts, who are also eligible for the added perk of free shipping as well as a savings of up to 15% on recurring orders by using Subscribe and Save .

For non-Prime members, delivery fees will be $7.95 for orders over $100, and $10.95 for deliveries of $50-$100. The fee for deliveries of under $50 is $13.95. Pick-up orders are free for select metro areas. Prime members pay $4 less in each of those tiers for delivery but pay nothing for orders over $150.

In a blog post , Claire Peters, Amazon Fresh worldwide vice president, provided details of Amazon Fresh grocery stores in Chicago that have undergone the design refresh. She said the design emphasizes the company's expanded selection of products, lower prices and greater convenience.

Amazon has added hundreds of new national and private label products, Peters said. It has continued to lower prices while addsing thousands of items and tripling the size of its promotion plan to deliver millions of dollars in savings to customers, she added. The company has also expanded its checkout options, including an updated Dash Cart and self-checkout kiosks.

“We’re always looking for more ways to make grocery shopping easy, fast and affordable for all of our customers, and are excited to offer Amazon Fresh grocery delivery to customers without a Prime membership in a dozen U.S. cities,” Peters said.

Amazon acquired Whole Foods in 2017 and has slowly brought the two brands closer with promotional offerings including Prime Member Weekday Deals, cash back offers and free Amazon pickups and returns in-store at Whole Foods locations.

