Amazon Is Now Offering Novo Nordisk's Wegovy Pill in Its Pharmacy. Here's How That Could Affect Hims & Hers, WW International, and GoodRx Holdings.

Novo Nordisk has launched its Wegovy GLP-1 drug in pill form.

Amazon is getting into the fight, offering ease and low costs to customers who buy the Wegovy pill on its platform.

The headline-grabbing battle in the GLP-1 space pits pharmaceutical giants Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Novo Nordisk (NYSE: NVO) against each other. That makes sense, since they both make GLP-1 drugs.

However, another battle is brewing that could be even larger, as Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) starts selling GLP-1 pills, competing with sellers like Hims & Hers (NYSE: HIMS), WW International (NASDAQ: WW), and GoodRx (NASDAQ: GDRX).

The big development in GLP-1 drugs

Up until 2026, GLP-1 weight loss drugs were only available in injection form. The first company to market was Novo Nordisk with its Wegovy drug. However, Eli Lilly's Mounjaro and Zepbound quickly took the lead after introducing their injectable versions.

In 2026, Novo Nordisk was again first to market, this time with a pill version of Wegovy. Consumers generally prefer taking a pill to injecting themselves. Although Eli Lilly is working on its own GLP-1 pill, Novo Nordisk has a chance to regain some market share while it remains the only GLP-1 provider with a pill.

The opportunity here, however, may extend well beyond drug stocks. With a pill, there's a high likelihood that more consumers will be willing to take GLP-1 drugs to help them on their weight loss journey.

Amazon sees an opportunity

This helps explain why Amazon is happily offering the pill version of Wegovy to its customers. The cost could be as low as $25 for a one-month supply for those with insurance and as little as $149 for those without insurance.

Hims & Hers, WW International, and GoodRx will be in the same price range because they'll have to be if they want to compete. Notably, WW stands out for its holistic approach to weight loss, which goes well beyond just filling a prescription. But Amazon has an edge because of its large customer base, built-in advertising platform, and the ease with which consumers can buy from the company.

All will benefit, but one may benefit more

The truth is that every company selling GLP-1 drugs, in pill form or shot form, is likely to benefit from increased demand. However, Amazon could end up taking material market share on the retail side because of its roughly 200 million Prime members. Simply put, it has a massive reach in the e-commerce space, and converting that into GLP-1 sales shouldn't be all that difficult. Hims & Hers, WW International, and GoodRx could all face a severe competitive disadvantage if GLP-1 pills lead to mass adoption of weight loss drugs.

