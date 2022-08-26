US Markets
AMZN

Amazon not expected to bid for Electronic Arts, says CNBC

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Amazon.com Inc is not expected to bid for videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources.

Adds CNBC report

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is not expected to bid for videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc EA.O, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources.

EA shares jumped 8% in premarket trading after USA Today reported earlier Amazon would announce an offer today for the "FIFA" and "Apex Legends" owner.

Amazon and EA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

EA shares pared gains after the CNBC report.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((tiyashi.datta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZNEA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular