Amazon not expected to bid for Electronic Arts, says CNBC

Aug 26 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is not expected to bid for videogame publisher Electronic Arts Inc EA.O, CNBC reported on Friday, citing sources.

EA shares jumped 8% in premarket trading after USA Today reported earlier Amazon would announce an offer today for the "FIFA" and "Apex Legends" owner.

Amazon and EA did not immediately respond to requests for comment from Reuters.

EA shares pared gains after the CNBC report.

