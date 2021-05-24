Markets
AMZN

Amazon Nears Deal To Acquire MGM Studios For About $9 Bln : Reports

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Amazon is nearing a deal to buy MGM Studios, the co-owner of the James Bond franchise and other film and TV series, for about $9 billion, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday.

The possible deal could still fall apart, and it's possible that the price or timing changes.

The reports noted that MGM will help bolster Amazon's Prime streaming service.

The deal would mark Amazon's second-largest acquisition in history, behind its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular