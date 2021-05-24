Amazon Nears Deal To Acquire MGM Studios For About $9 Bln : Reports

(RTTNews) - Amazon is nearing a deal to buy MGM Studios, the co-owner of the James Bond franchise and other film and TV series, for about $9 billion, according to several media reports citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal is expected to be announced as soon as Tuesday.

The possible deal could still fall apart, and it's possible that the price or timing changes.

The reports noted that MGM will help bolster Amazon's Prime streaming service.

The deal would mark Amazon's second-largest acquisition in history, behind its $13.7 billion acquisition of Whole Foods in 2017.

