Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Upgrades AWS Data Centers for Generative AI

Amazon (AMZN) is giving its Amazon Web Services (AWS) data centers a major overhaul, aiming to enhance efficiency, availability, and performance to meet the growing demand for computing power, particularly for generative AI applications that require substantial resources.

AWS Boosts Efficiency with New Infrastructure Designs

Prasad Kalyanaraman, AWS’s VP of Infrastructure Services, explained to Yahoo Finance that the company has simplified its electrical and mechanical designs, significantly increasing infrastructure availability to over 99%. This streamlined approach means AWS data centers can run smoothly with fewer disruptions, ensuring they can handle the increased demand for computing power without any hiccups.

Amazon Is Working to Improve Electrical Efficiency

On top of this, Amazon is working to improve the electrical efficiency of its data centers, expecting mechanical enhancements to increase efficiency by 46%. This upgrade will allow AWS to extract more computing power from the same energy consumption, providing a more sustainable and cost-effective approach to powering its extensive network of data centers.

AWS Implements Liquid Cooling to Combat Heat from AI Chips

As generative AI applications demand massive computing resources, AWS is also addressing the heat issue generated by powerful chips. These chips, including Nvidia’s (NVDA) next-gen Blackwell chips and Amazon’s own Trainium 2 chips, produce a tremendous amount of heat. If a system overheats, it can slow down or shut off to prevent damage.

To combat this, AWS has outfitted its data centers with advanced liquid cooling solutions. This shift from traditional air-cooling systems is crucial for maintaining optimal performance, particularly as AI workloads continue to increase.

Upgrades Could Drive Higher Profitability for AMZN

Given AWS’s role as Amazon’s most profitable segment, these upgrades are more than just technical improvements—they are likely to drive higher profitability in the long run. In 2023, AWS generated $90.7 billion in revenue and a staggering $24.6 billion in operating income. As these infrastructure enhancements take hold, AWS’s ability to meet the surging demand for AI computing power could further bolster Amazon’s financial performance.

Is Amazon a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts remain bullish about AMZN stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 45 Buys and one Hold. Over the past year, AMZN has increased by more than 40%, and the average AMZN price target of $239 implies an upside potential of 13.3% from current levels.

