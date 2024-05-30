Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Slips Despite Advance for Drone Delivery

One of the greatest concepts of the 21st century so far has been the notion of drone delivery. With tiny aircraft able to lift and carry small packages to your door in minutes, it’s the kind of advance that captures imaginations. Especially if you’ve got a craving for Olive Garden and live more than a half-hour away. But it hasn’t been easy getting such service off the ground, though Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) recently gained on this front. Shareholders weren’t happy, though, and sent shares down modestly in Thursday afternoon’s trading.

One of the biggest hurdles in getting drone delivery up and running for anyone—Amazon included—was that the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) simply would not play ball. A variety of restrictions were put in place that made the practice so difficult to accomplish that it simply wasn’t worthwhile. Now, however, a recent change allows Amazon—and, ostensibly, everyone else—to operate drones for longer distances without the need for on-the-ground spotters. Previously, drones had to be flown within a pilot’s field of view, but now, thanks to a new collision-avoidance technology, such drones can operate on a BVLOS, or beyond visual line of sight, basis.

And Just In Time, A Promotional Offer Appeared

In what may be a coincidence, or a really impressive marketing move, Amazon Prime subscribers got one key new benefit: free Grubhub. Amazon Prime customers now get Grubhub as part of the Amazon Shopping app, so those customers shelling out their $139 for Amazon Prime will pay $0 for food delivery on orders of $12 or more. While that won’t necessarily include drone delivery, there’s nothing saying that it won’t include that eventually, and that will truly change the game.

Is Amazon a Buy or Sell Right Now?

Turning to Wall Street, analysts have a Strong Buy consensus rating on AMZN stock based on 42 Buys assigned in the past three months, as indicated by the graphic below. After a 49.18% rally in its share price over the past year, the average AMZN price target of $220.34 per share implies 22.28% upside potential.

Disclosure

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.