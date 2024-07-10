Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Launches the Graviton4 Chip

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Web Services (AWS) is launching its fourth-generation Graviton processor, the Graviton4 chip. Rahul Kulkarni, Amazon’s director of product management for Compute and AI, shared this exclusively with Yahoo Finance.

Details of Amazon’s Graviton4 Chip

According to Rahul Kulkarni, the new chip promises three times the computing power and memory of its predecessor, 75% more memory bandwidth, and 30% better performance. This translates to more bang for the buck, delivering more performance for every dollar spent.

It is important to note that while AWS’s Graviton4 chip is not specifically an AI chip, it can support Amazon’s Inferentia and Trainium chips aimed at AI workloads. With the launch of the Graviton4 chip, Amazon aims to offer a more cost-effective option to its customers. However, AWS did not disclose the price of the Graviton4 chip.

Rise of the Semiconductor Industry

According to the Yahoo Finance report, the semiconductor industry, currently valued at $544 billion and expected to exceed $1 trillion by 2033, is driven by increasing demand. Companies like Amazon, Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), and Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) are creating custom chips to meet specific needs and reduce costs.

Currently, Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) dominates the AI chips market with a market share of over 80%. However, the demand for chips supports multiple competitors. Amazon’s Trainium competes directly with Nvidia’s AI chips, which are considered the fastest in the market.

Wall Street Analysts Bullish About AWS

According to TipRanks’ “Bulls Say, Bears Say,” analysts are bullish about AWS and believe that AMZN has a “a bright future with its extensive cloud and gen AI capabilities.”

Is Amazon a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts remain bullish about AMZN stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on a unanimous 42 Buys. Over the past year, AMZN has increased by more than 50%, and the average AMZN price target of $222.45 implies an upside potential of 11.6% from current levels.

