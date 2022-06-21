Amazon names veteran Herrington as head of consumer business

Adds background, share movement

June 21 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Tuesday named Doug Herrington as the head of its consumer business, tasking the 17-year veteran of the online retail giant with leading a bigger push into groceries.

Having joined the company from the now defunct online grocer Webvan, Herrington launched AmazonFresh in 2007 and has led the company's North American consumer unit for more than seven years.

Amazon, which has shut its bookstores and some other physical retail outlets in the United States, has been focusing on its grocery business amid tough competition from U.S. supermarkets including Walmart Inc WMT.N and Kroger KR.N.

The company also named John Felton, an 18-year Amazon veteran, as the head of its operations division that focuses on fulfillment and supply chains, as it looks to optimize transfers between its facilities and trim expenses.

Amazon in April reported it had excess warehouse and transportation capacity, which cost it about $2 billion in the first quarter.

Earlier this month, the company announced the departure of Dave Clark, the executive who shaped Amazon into a global delivery behemoth.

Clark is set to join logistics technology startup Flexport as chief executive in September.

Amazon shares were up nearly 3% on Tuesday amid a rise in the broader market, led by megacap growth and tech stocks.

