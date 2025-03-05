Amazon Named Preferred Cloud Provider By Philips To Drive Innovation And Improve Patient Care

(RTTNews) - Amazon Web Services - an Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) company Wednesday announced that it has been chosen by Royal Philips as its preferred cloud provider to enhance global healthcare informatics solutions. By adopting a cloud-first and AI-driven approach, Royal Philips aims to improve patient care, accelerate product development, and reduce costs.

As part of this strategy, Royal Philips is migrating healthcare data and applications from on-premises data centers to AWS, managing over 134 petabytes of cloud data and supporting more than 34 million patient exams. The company has reduced infrastructure costs by 36%, scaled its informatics solutions to over 200 healthcare sites, and connected 1.3 million IoT devices to the cloud.

Royal Philips leverages AWS AI and automation to optimize workflows, such as using AWS HealthImaging for managing imaging data and launching an AI-powered virtual assistant for electronic medical records. The company is also collaborating with AWS to develop AI-driven radiology tools to address staff shortages and reduce administrative tasks.

A long-term AWS partner since 2008, Royal Philips continues to expand its cloud-based healthcare offerings, making select solutions available on AWS Marketplace.

Wednesday, AMZN closed at $208.36, up 2.24%, and traded at $208.05, down 0.15%, in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

