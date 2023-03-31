Amazon must face California antitrust lawsuit over price competition

March 31 (Reuters) - A judge has rejected Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O bid to dismiss California's lawsuit accusing the retailer of violating antitrust law by stifling price competition, resulting in higher prices for consumers, the state's attorney general Rob Bonta said on Friday.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.