Amazon must face California antitrust lawsuit over price competition

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

March 31, 2023 — 12:15 pm EDT

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

March 31 (Reuters) - A judge has rejected Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O bid to dismiss California's lawsuit accusing the retailer of violating antitrust law by stifling price competition, resulting in higher prices for consumers, the state's attorney general Rob Bonta said on Friday.

