Amazon Music Launches DJ Mode

(RTTNews) - Amazon Music has launched DJ Mode, a brand New, on-demand listening experience blends music with commentary from artists and hosts.

Listeners in the U.S. can opt in today to check out new, DJ-hosted stations across hip-hop, country, and pop, featuring music insights from industry experts and tastemakers, and drop-ins from top artists, plus music facts and trivia from Alexa, Amazon said in a statement.

Beginning today, fans can opt in to experience DJ Mode across three of Amazon Music's top stations—Rap Rotation, Country Heat, and All Hits—with additional stations to follow.

The first artist-led DJ Mode is hosted by Billie Eilish, introducing her favorite songs and the stories behind her new album, curated and voiced by the global superstar.

