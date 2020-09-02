Amazon Music App Incorporates Twitch's Live Streaming Functionality

(RTTNews) - Amazon Music announced its partnership with Twitch, under which Amazon Music app will incorporate Twitch's live streaming functionality. The new feature, launched on iOS and Android, would combine live streaming with on-demand listening.

The deal promises that artists across the globe, for the first time, will now be able to connect live with Amazon Music's more than 55 million customers through Twitch, a live streaming service, during this current time of limited in-person events.

Starting this week, music fans can check out artists across all different genres who are taking advantage of the feature to connect with audiences live on Amazon Music's Twitch channel.

The initial programs include The Killers' Brandon Flowers and Ronnie Vannucci Jr., who will join Amazon Music on September 4 to talk about their latest album, Imploding the Mirage. Further, Soul singer and storyteller Nicole Atkins will host a variety series on Wednesdays. Amazon Music UK will stream the Heavy Music Awards 2020 live on September 3.

Amazon Music noted that, by day one of the launch, more than 1,000 artists have connected their Amazon Music accounts to Twitch.

Ryan Redington, Director, Amazon Music, said, "The combination of live streaming, coupled with the on-demand playback of songs on Amazon Music is groundbreaking. We're providing artists with more tools to instantly engage with fans, and this new feature couldn't arrive at a more crucial time in the industry."

Amazon Music and Twitch have already worked with artists across all genres to support and produce live streams to raise millions of dollars for COVID-19 Relief efforts.

