Amazon mulls bid for domestic TV rights to Italy's Serie A - source

Credit: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

Amazon.com Inc is considering making a bid for the domestic broadcasting rights for Italy's top-flight soccer league, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as it aims to boost Prime Video's content offerings in Italy.

Jan 13 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O is considering making a bid for the domestic broadcasting rights for Italy's top-flight soccer league, a source familiar with the matter said on Wednesday, as it aims to boost Prime Video's content offerings in Italy.

Representatives of Amazon and soccer league Serie A held talks over the past weeks regarding a potential bid, the source said, adding that Amazon is interested in streaming the league's matches on its Prime Video streaming platform.

Globally, Amazon has bet big on sports as a way to bolster its movie and originals catalogue and already holds exclusive rights to screen top European Champions League soccer matches in Italy on Prime Video for the 2021-2024 seasons. (https://reut.rs/2LIN6rM)

Serie A has aimed to raise at least 1.15 billion euros ($1.40 billion) per season over the next three years from the sale of pay-TV rights for its home market, Reuters reported in December. The deadline to present the bids is Jan. 26.

Amazon did not respond to a Reuters request for comment, while Serie A declined to comment.

Bloomberg News reported the news earlier in the day. (https://bloom.bg/3nKZ9lv)

($1 = 0.8226 euros)

(Reporting by Elvira Pollina in Milan and Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

