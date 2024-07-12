Amazon Is a Millionaire-Maker Stock to Buy and Hold Forever

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Discussing strong and resilient stocks inevitably involves Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), known for its e-commerce but now driven by its cloud computing arm, Amazon Web Services. AWS, one of the top three cloud subsidiaries, impressed Amazon stock investors with substantial growth.

In its recent earnings report, AWS showed a $9.4 billion operating income, showing an 84% increase from 2023’s $5.1 billion. This performance boosts optimism among analysts about Amazon stock. Amazon’s $73 billion cash reserves secure its leadership in next-gen cloud technology.

Amazon Stock Has Strong Financials

This has been a great year so far for Amazon as the company reached its new all-time high in Q1. The market now sees Amazon entering the $2 trillion club soon due to its 17% AWS growth and a 25% increase in advertising revenue.

AWS hit a $100 billion annualized run rate in Q1, with management highlighting significant quarter-over-quarter growth.

Although known for e-commerce, Amazon’s core growth came from AWS and advertising, generating $37 billion in high-margin revenue last quarter.

Analysts predicted AWS and advertising could reach a $160 billion revenue run rate by the end of 2024, contributing to 221% YoY growth in operating income.

Strong double-digit advertising growth, AI-driven AWS acceleration, and rising cash flow margins drove Amazon to all-time highs.

With increased GPU supply and Prime Video ads, further acceleration seemed likely. Revenue also reached $143.3 billion after four consecutive quarters of double-digit growth.

Climate Goal Achieved

Amazon announced Wednesday that nearly all its electricity last year came from non-emission sources. However, some experts criticized their lenient calculation method.

Amazon claimed it met its 100% clean energy goal seven years early, investing billions in over 500 solar and wind projects. These projects generated enough energy to power its data centers, corporate buildings, grocery stores, and fulfillment centers across 27 countries.

Critics argue that Amazon’s calculations on clean energy can be misleading since not all solar and wind energy directly power its operations, instead feeding into broader electricity grids.

The company’s energy investments are finally seeing its returns. Amazon aims for net-zero carbon emissions across its operations. Amazon’s VP of worldwide sustainability, KaraHurst, also shares her excitement about achieving their goal seven years early than its schedule.

Tech companies like Amazon have pledged ideas and plans to neutralize environmental impact, especially now that AI is more rampant than ever.

Environmentalists fear increased electricity demand from data centers, electric vehicles, and heat pumps could push utilities toward natural gas, lacking infrastructure for rapid clean energy expansion.

More Growth Potential in Advertising and AWS

Jefferies analysts noted that Amazon’s expansion beyond e-commerce with AWS and advertising could boost revenue, profit margins, and stock price. They reaffirmed a “buy” rating, raising their price target from $225 to $235.

The same analysts implied an 18% increase from Amazon’s late Tuesday price of nearly $200. They suggested a bullish scenario where shares could reach $285, driven by faster-than-expected growth in AWS and advertising revenue.

Amazon’s stock has climbed over 30% this year from its 2023 close at $151.94. The analysts emphasized that high-margin businesses are driving improved profitability and enterprise value for Amazon.

AMZN is a Buy

Amazon remains a robust option for investors seeking long-term wealth. Despite its $574 billion in 2023 revenues, some may underestimate its future growth potential.

Predictions suggest Amazon could near $1 trillion in sales by 2028, growing approximately 70% over that period.

