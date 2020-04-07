Amazon Might Fire Workers Who Break Social Distancing Rules

Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) is going after workers who don't adhere to social distancing rules put in place amid the COVID-19 pandemic, threatening to fire repeat offenders.

In a document obtained by CNBC, Amazon warned employees they could face disciplinary measures if they don't follow the rules that include staying at least 6 feet apart. The first violation will get employees written up, while a second could get them fired.

IMAGE SOURCE: GETTY IMAGES.

A spokesperson for Amazon reportedly told CNBC that the move has been prompted by cases in which employees purposely shirked social distancing rules. "We are taking intense measures to ensure the health and safety of employees across our sites who are performing an essential role for their communities during this crisis," the spokesperson said.

Last week, Amazon fired Christian Smalls, who worked at Amazon's Staten Island location, reportedly after giving him "multiple warnings for violating social-distancing guidelines and putting the safety of others at risk." Smalls reportedly organized and attended a protest over workers' safety despite being under a quarantine for 14 days with pay.

The crackdown reported by CNBC marks the latest move on the part of the tech giant to keep operations up and running as the pandemic spreads rapidly through the U.S. and the rest of the world. With orders surging as millions of people shelter in place, Amazon has had to go to great lengths to try to protect its employees. Despite those efforts, coronavirus has hit several Amazon warehouses in the U.S., which raised concerns about its ability to keep workers safe.

At the end of March Amazon began temperature checks at sites around the U.S. Anyone with a temperature over 100.4F is sent home and can't come back until they are fever-free for three days. Amazon said it's now checking hundreds of thousands of employees daily.

Find out why Amazon is one of the 10 best stocks to buy now

Motley Fool co-founders Tom and David Gardner have spent more than a decade beating the market. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

Tom and David just revealed their ten top stock picks for investors to buy right now. Amazon is on the list -- but there are nine others you may be overlooking.

Click here to get access to the full list!

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

John Mackey, CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Donna Fuscaldo has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool owns shares of and recommends Amazon and recommends the following options: short January 2022 $1940 calls on Amazon and long January 2022 $1920 calls on Amazon. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.