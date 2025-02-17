Amazon, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Meta Just Gave Nvidia Great News. But Does That Make The Stock A Buy Before Feb. 26?

The stock market appears to be in the middle of quite the storm as of late. In the final days of January, a Chinese start-up called DeepSeek sent shock waves around the world after it released an artificial intelligence (AI) model similar to ChatGPT -- and claims to have trained its AI with legacy architectures that aren't widely leveraged by U.S. developers.

While technology stocks in general have been more volatile since DeepSeek's arrival, none has taken a hit as hard as Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA). Investors are panicking that Nvidia's newer chipware may not be as much of a necessity, given DeepSeek's claims.

Where to invest $1,000 right now? Our analyst team just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks to buy right now. Learn More »

Although the uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's future prospects is disorienting, some of the company's biggest partners have been dropping clues as to how DeepSeek is influencing their own AI roadmaps. I'll analyze what these trends are and assess how they might impact Nvidia.

Examining big tech's AI infrastructure plans

Nvidia makes its fortune primarily through its compute and networking business, which sells advanced chipsets called graphics processing units (GPUs). GPUs are integral for generative AI applications, and are primarily housed in large data centers.

While DeepSeek claims to have built its AI using Nvidia's old H800 GPUs, it's been difficult to verify how accurate that is. Nevertheless, all of Nvidia's "Magnificent Seven" peers have reported earnings for the full calendar year 2024, and there is a common thread stitching their broader AI fabric together.

Microsoft kicked things off by announcing the company will be spending $80 billion this year on data centers and other AI infrastructure projects. Meta Platforms followed up with its own aggressive spending plans -- hinting that the company could see capital expenditures (capex) up to $65 billion this year. Lastly, Alphabet and Amazon are projected to spend an estimated $180 billion combined on AI capex this year.

On the surface, big tech's rising capex plans this year should be seen as a positive thing for Nvidia. However, when Nvidia reports earnings on Feb. 26, there is one thing in particular I think investors need to be laser-focused on.

What should investors be looking for when Nvidia reports earnings?

Investors should listen carefully to management's commentary as it relates to the spending from big tech I outlined. While Nvidia isn't going to capture all of this spend, investors should still be able to get a glimpse into how much capex the Magnificent Seven will be allocating toward Nvidia.

In my eyes, the best way to figure this out is to look at Nvidia's financial guidance. If the company's growth rates are accelerating, I'd say this is a good proxy that big tech will be spending heavily on Nvidia's newest chip architectures this year. But on the flip side, if Nvidia's guidance calls for a material deceleration in growth, it could be that its biggest customers are still buying from Nvidia, but doing so in a more protracted way.

Is Nvidia stock a buy before Feb. 26?

It's rare that I encourage timing an investment. As long-term investors, buying stock on a specific day isn't the most important factor. Rather, it's more important to reassess your conviction in your holdings, and so long as you remain optimistic, using a strategy of dollar-cost averaging over the course of many years is generally a recipe for success.

This is a rare occasion where I think buying the dip in Nvidia prior to earnings could be a good formula.

Considering history suggests that Nvidia stock will indeed rise following its fourth-quarter earnings, combined with big tech's capex plans just for this year, and the share price recovery from the DeepSeek sell-off pictured, I'm cautiously optimistic that Nvidia stock is a lucrative opportunity right now.

Don’t miss this second chance at a potentially lucrative opportunity

Ever feel like you missed the boat in buying the most successful stocks? Then you’ll want to hear this.

On rare occasions, our expert team of analysts issues a “Double Down” stock recommendation for companies that they think are about to pop. If you’re worried you’ve already missed your chance to invest, now is the best time to buy before it’s too late. And the numbers speak for themselves:

Nvidia: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, you’d have $360,040 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2009, !* Apple: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, you’d have $46,374 !*

if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2008, !* Netflix: if you invested $1,000 when we doubled down in 2004, you’d have $570,894!*

Right now, we’re issuing “Double Down” alerts for three incredible companies, and there may not be another chance like this anytime soon.

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 3, 2025

John Mackey, former CEO of Whole Foods Market, an Amazon subsidiary, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Randi Zuckerberg, a former director of market development and spokeswoman for Facebook and sister to Meta Platforms CEO Mark Zuckerberg, is a member of The Motley Fool's board of directors. Suzanne Frey, an executive at Alphabet, is a member of The Motley Fool’s board of directors. Adam Spatacco has positions in Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Alphabet, Amazon, Meta Platforms, Microsoft, and Nvidia. The Motley Fool recommends the following options: long January 2026 $395 calls on Microsoft and short January 2026 $405 calls on Microsoft. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.