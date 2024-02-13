News & Insights

Markets
AMZN

Amazon, Mercado Libre may threaten e-commerce competition, Mexican regulator says

Credit: REUTERS/Reuters Photographer

February 13, 2024 — 12:52 pm EST

Written by Raul Cortes for Reuters ->

Adds detail, background

MEXICO CITY, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Mexican antitrust regulator Cofece on Tuesday said it had identified "possible barriers" to competition in the e-commerce market, with Amazon AMZN.O and Mercado Libre MELI.O together controlling more than 85% of transactions and sales.

In a preliminary report shared in the official gazette, Cofece said strong networks between users groups limit new entrants and pose a "practically insurmountable challenge for the expansion of the smaller players."

Smaller retailers face high investments for the technological tools, operating inventories and advertising needed to compete with these giants, it said, adding that this is exacerbated by the clustering of both buyers and sellers around one marketplace, or "singlehoming".

Smaller participants meanwhile "exert insufficient competitive pressure on Amazon and Mercado Libre," Cofece said, because they lack the number of buyers and sellers needed to compete.

Cofece recommended that the government orders the two retail giants to implement a program of "corrective measures" within six months. Those include greater transparency for service providers and splitting off streaming services from marketplace membership.

U.S. behemoth Amazon entered Mexico in 2013 and launched its marketplace there two years later. Mercado Libre, its South American counterpart, entered Latin America's second-largest economy in 1999 and has been expanding its financial services offerings.

($1 = 17.1977 Mexican pesos)

(Reporting by Raul Cortes; Editing by Anthony Esposito and Sharon Singleton)

((sarah.morland@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsWorld MarketsUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
MELI

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.