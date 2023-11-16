Amazon may have convinced court to nix order protecting pro-union workers

By Daniel Wiessner

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Judges on a U.S. appeals court on Thursday seemed to agree with Amazon.com that a court order barring the company from firing union supporters was unnecessary.

A three-judge panel of the New York-based 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments in Amazon's bid to toss out the ruling won last year by the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB), which stemmed from a union campaign at a Staten Island warehouse.

The NLRB had accused Amazon of firing a leading union organizer, Gerald Bryson, after a 2020 protest over an alleged lack of safety measures at the warehouse during the COVID-19 pandemic. The warehouse last year became the first in Amazon's history to unionize.

Amazon workers at two other New York warehouses and one in Alabama have since voted against unionizing. A union is currently seeking an election at a warehouse in California.

In Bryson's case, the NLRB had sought an injunction in court against Amazon pending the outcome of a related case playing out at the board.

U.S. District Judge Diane Gujarati in Brooklyn ordered Amazon to cease and desist from firing workers for engaging in union activity, while declining to require the company to reinstate Bryson.

On Thursday, 2nd Circuit Judges Richard Wesley and Denny Chin both expressed concerns that the order was not specific enough and merely required Amazon to comply with its existing obligations under federal labor law.

Wesley told NLRB lawyer Chad Wallace that the injunction seemed too sweeping given that Bryson was the only worker who was allegedly fired unlawfully.

"The problem I have is when you repeat this kind of generalized warning but it's in the context of a single incident," Wesley said.

Wallace said the order was sufficiently tailored because it dealt with a specific provision of the law - the ban on retaliating against workers for engaging in union activity.

"Terminating employees who actively and openly advocate for themselves is a hallmark violation" of the National Labor Relations Act, Wallace said.

Circuit Judge Debra Ann Livingston seemed less sympathetic to Amazon, noting that Gujarati in a brief portion of her ruling stated that she had considered the "equitable principles" involved in issuing an injunction.

Amazon's lawyer, Stephanie Schuster, said the judge's order was not only overly broad, but was so vague that Amazon could not meaningfully comply with it and was at risk of being held in contempt of court.

"Amazon cannot tell from the four corners of the injunction precisely what conduct is prohibited," she said.

Amazon claims that it fired Bryson for making vulgar comments to a female employee during the April 2020 protest. A video of the protest showed Bryson calling the woman a "crackhead" and "stupid," among other comments.

Some Republican lawmakers criticized the NLRB for pursuing the case, citing Bryson's conduct at the protest.

An NLRB administrative judge last year ordered Amazon to reinstate Bryson and the company appealed.

The five-member board in August remanded the case to the judge to apply a new legal standard the board had adopted for cases where employees engage in misconduct while exercising their rights to organize. The case is pending.

The case is Poor v. Amazon.com Services LLC, 2nd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 22-3182.

For the NLRB: Chad Wallace

For Amazon: Stephanie Schuster of Morgan Lewis & Bockius

