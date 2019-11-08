Amazon long-time executive Steve Kessel to step down

Nov 8 (Reuters) - E-commerce giant Amazon.com Inc's AMZN.O long-serving executive Steve Kessel will leave the company after 20 years, a company spokesperson told Reuters on Friday.

Kessel, a senior vice president who has worked on Amazon's "Kindle" and brick-and-mortar store "Amazon Go", said he would be focusing on community service and not-for-profit work.

Beginning January, Dave Clark who is responsible for the company's global supply chain and logistics operation will assume Kessel's roles.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 0341;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.