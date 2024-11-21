Amazon likely faces EU probe under new DMA rules next year, Reuters says

Amazon will likely face an EU probe next year into whether the ecommerce giant favors its own brand products on its online marketplace in what would be a violation under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, Reuters’ Foo Yun Chee reports, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. The company could face a fine of nearly 10% of its global annual turnover if it is found guilty of such a violation, the author says, noting that the timing and decision over whether to proceed with a probe will be taken by incoming EU antitrust chief Terera Ribera in the coming months.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on AMZN:
- Target price target lowered to $130 from $165 at Evercore ISI
- Snowflake, Anthropic partner to bring Claude models to AI data cloud
- Target’s (NYSE:TGT) Soft Q3 Results Prompts a Wave of Analyst Concern
- Canada’s Metro (TSE:MRU) Posts Earnings amid Growing Competition
- Target reports downbeat Q3, Comcast plans cable TV spinoff: Morning Buzz
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.