Amazon likely faces EU probe under new DMA rules next year, Reuters says

November 21, 2024 — 12:00 pm EST

Amazon will likely face an EU probe next year into whether the ecommerce giant favors its own brand products on its online marketplace in what would be a violation under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, Reuters’ Foo Yun Chee reports, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. The company could face a fine of nearly 10% of its global annual turnover if it is found guilty of such a violation, the author says, noting that the timing and decision over whether to proceed with a probe will be taken by incoming EU antitrust chief Terera Ribera in the coming months.

