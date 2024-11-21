Amazon likely faces EU probe under new DMA rules next year, Reuters says

Amazon will likely face an EU probe next year into whether the ecommerce giant favors its own brand products on its online marketplace in what would be a violation under the European Union’s Digital Markets Act, Reuters’ Foo Yun Chee reports, citing people with direct knowledge of the matter. The company could face a fine of nearly 10% of its global annual turnover if it is found guilty of such a violation, the author says, noting that the timing and decision over whether to proceed with a probe will be taken by incoming EU antitrust chief Terera Ribera in the coming months.

