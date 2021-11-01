US Markets
Amazon lifts mask mandates for fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse workers - CNBC

Contributor
Tiyashi Datta Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Amazon.com Inc will not require fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse employees to wear masks at work from Tuesday unless mandated by state or local law, CNBC reported https://www.cnbc.com/2021/11/01/amazon-lifts-mask-mandate-for-fully-vaccinated-warehouse-workers.html?utm_term=Autofeed&utm_medium=Social&utm_content=Main&utm_source=Twitter#Echobox=1635789683 on Monday, citing a notice the company sent to its workers.

The e-commerce giant did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Several major tech companies, including Facebook Inc FB.O, Google GOOGL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, have mandated vaccinations for employees as the Delta variant drives a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

