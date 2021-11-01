Amazon lifts mask mandates for fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse workers - CNBC

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O will not require fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse employees to wear masks at work from Tuesday unless mandated by state or local law, CNBC reported on Monday, citing a notice the company sent to its workers.

The e-commerce giant did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment.

Several major tech companies, including Facebook Inc FB.O, Google GOOGL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, have mandated vaccinations for employees as the Delta variant drives a resurgence in coronavirus cases.

(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

