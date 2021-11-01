US Markets
Amazon lifts mask mandate for fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse workers- source

Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Changes sourcing

Nov 1 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O will not require fully vaccinated U.S. warehouse employees to wear masks at work from Tuesday unless mandated by state or local law, a source familiar with the matter said.

The e-commerce giant had in August ordered all U.S. employees to wear a mask at work regardless of their vaccination status due to the spread of the highly infectious Delta variant of COVID-19.

The variant had also prompted other major tech companies, including Facebook Inc FB.O, Google GOOGL.O and Microsoft Corp MSFT.O, to tighten their defenses against COVID-19.

Amazon's decision comes just before the crucial holiday season, for which it has been hiring thousands of hourly workers by offering them sign-up bonuses in a tight job market.

CNBC first reported the news.

