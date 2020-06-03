Amazon leases 12 aircraft to bolster air cargo fleet

June 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Wednesday that it leased 12 Boeing 767-300 converted cargo aircraft from Air Transport Services Group, bringing its total fleet to more than 80, as it pushes for faster delivery amid a surge in online orders.

One of the new aircraft joined Amazon's operations in May while the remaining 11 will be delivered in 2021, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.