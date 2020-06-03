AMZN

Amazon leases 12 aircraft to bolster air cargo fleet

Contributor
Ayanti Bera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/PASCAL ROSSIGNOL

Amazon.com Inc said on Wednesday that it leased 12 Boeing 767-300 converted cargo aircraft from Air Transport Services Group, bringing its total fleet to more than 80, as it pushes for faster delivery amid a surge in online orders.

June 3 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O said on Wednesday that it leased 12 Boeing 767-300 converted cargo aircraft from Air Transport Services Group, bringing its total fleet to more than 80, as it pushes for faster delivery amid a surge in online orders.

One of the new aircraft joined Amazon's operations in May while the remaining 11 will be delivered in 2021, the company said in a statement.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com; within U.S.+1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 6749 3401;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

AMZN

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters