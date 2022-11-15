US Markets
AMZN

Amazon launches virtual healthcare clinic in U.S.

Credit: REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

November 15, 2022 — 03:31 am EST

Written by Bharat Govind Gautam for Reuters ->

Nov 15 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O launched Amazon clinic on Tuesday, a virtual platform for common healthcare conditions like allergies, acne and asthma, expanding the e-commerce giant's presence in the U.S. healthcare space.

Amazon, which already runs Amazon Pharmacy, said the new service would operate in 32 states, and comes only months after it agreed to buy primary care provider One Medical ONEM.O for $3.49 billion.

(Reporting by Bharat Govind Gautam in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((BharatGovind.Gautam@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Stocks mentioned

AMZN
ONEM

