Amazon Launches 'Luxury Stores' - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN) announced Tuesday the launch of Luxury Stores, a new shopping experience offering both established and emerging luxury fashion and beauty brands. Eligible U.S. Prime members are the first invited to experience Luxury Stores. Over time, Luxury Stores will extend invitations to more shoppers.

Available in the Amazon app by invitation only, Luxury Stores combines the convenience customers have come to know and love from Amazon with innovative technology like "View in 360." This interactive feature will begin rolling out with select garments at launch, allowing customers to explore styles in 360-degree detail to better visualize fit, and making shopping for luxury easier and more engaging.

By seamlessly tying content and commerce together, both fashion and beauty brands can engage and entertain customers through immersive storytelling, including enhanced, auto-play imagery and in-motion graphics.

Iconic American fashion house, Oscar de la Renta, unveils the first store featuring its Pre-Fall and Fall/Winter 2020 collections, inclusive of ready-to-wear, handbags, jewelry, accessories, and a new perfume, with childrenswear coming soon. More brands will launch within Luxury Stores in the coming weeks and seasons.

Currently available to eligible U.S. Prime members, invited shoppers can browse exclusive styles from Oscar de la Renta throughout the season, including select ready-to-wear and a new perfume. In addition, they can receive early access to the Fall/Winter 2020 collection, which is currently only available in Oscar de la Renta's boutiques and website.

