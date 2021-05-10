Amazon launches its largest bond ever, includes debut sustainability tranche

Updates with price progression, details

By William Hoffman

NEW YORK , May 10 (IFR) - Online shopping giant Amazon launched its largest bond ever Monday taking advantage of the attractive funding rates despite its large cash position.

Amazon launched a US$18.5bn eight-part deal surpassing in both size and number of tranches the seven-part US$16bn deal it priced in 2017 to fund its acquisition of Whole Foods, according to IFR data.

According to broker-dealers with knowledge of the trade, Amazon garnered US$41bn in orders mid-way through price progression as investors clamored to fund the company's fifth dollar bond offering ever since entering the space in 2012, IFR data shows.

Proceeds are set to be used for general corporate purposes, which rating agency Fitch says includes refinancing some US$8.5bn of capital leases that were used to fund infrastructure for its Amazon Web Services business that will now be rolled off in the coming years and replaced with new senior unsecured notes.

"As such, the issuance is expected to be leverage neutral over time as existing finance leases roll off and are not replaced," Fitch noted in the report.

Few companies have benefited from stay-at-home behavior as much as Amazon. The company grew sales by 44% year over year in the first quarter as customers order more from the online store amid the pandemic.

Even with such a large cash position, low rates enticed the company to the market with cheap financing costs.

"With US$73bn of cash on hand, clearly they don’t need the deal but being able to borrow at such low rates makes sense since the top line/EBITDA is growing so quickly," one dealer broker said.

Treasury rates demonstrated their resiliency on Friday when April jobs numbers massively missed expectations of one million new jobs with just 266,000 jobs added during the month. The 10-year Treasury rate briefly slipped below 1.5% following the news but rebounded closing at 1.6% – 2bp higher from the day prior.

"The Friday number was more questions than answers and people recognized that the data is noisy and volatile and they’ll look through it at this point," said Jim Caron portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. "Once rates stabilize, and companies believe it’s stable, issuance activity picks up because they want to get their funding done by May or June."

Spreads

The tech company, rated A2/AA-/A+, launched a US$1bn two-year at 10bp over Treasuries, a US$2.5bn three-year at 20bp over, a US$2.75bn five-year at 30bp over, a US$2.25bnbn seven-year at 40bp over, a US$3bn 10-year at 50bp over, a US$2bn 20-year at 70bp over, a US$3.25bn 30-year at 80bp over and a US$1.75bn 40-year at 95bp over.

Those levels are in some 20bp from initial price thoughts set in the area of Treasuries plus 30bp, 45bp, 55bp, 65bp, 75bp, 90bp, 100bp and 115bp, respectively.

While most of the funds will go to general corporate purposes, the two-year tranche is the company's debut sustainability bond offering.

Proceeds from that tranche will finance eligible green or social projects including the electrification of its delivery vans, renewable energy, building more sustainable warehouse facilities, affordable housing and investing in upskilling training, according to the SEC filing.

Most prominently, Amazon is making large investments in transportation this year after severing ties with FedEx as its main transportation partner in order to facilitate orders from warehouses with its own fleet of vehicles, research firm CreditSights noted in a report.

Environmental, social and governance investors helped drive up demand in the two-year tranche, which allowed bookrunners Citigroup, JP Morgan and Morgan Stanley to price the bond at one of the lowest spreads ever for that maturity. Only four other non-financial issuers have priced US dollar public bonds with a spread of Treasuries plus 10bp or less since the financial crisis, according to Refinitiv data.

Even at that ultra-low spread, Amazon is still offering some compensation over the company's outstanding 2.4% 2023 that trades at just 4bp over Treasuries, according to MarketAxess data.

That was the theme across the curve as Amazon offered around 10bp of spread pickup over its secondaries to take size, the dealer broker said. For example, outstanding 10-year Amazon bonds were trading in the 40bp G spread context.

"I don’t know how much tighter bonds can trade given that they trade so well to begin with," the broker-dealer said.

(Reporting by William Hoffman; Editing by David Bell and Jack Doran)

