Amazon launches fitness band, app

Aug 27 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc AMZN.O on Thursday launched a fitness band and app, "Halo", that will track user activity such as sleep and heart rate.

Customers in the United States can request early access to Halo starting Thursday, with the band and 6 months membership priced at $64.99, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

(Reporting by Akanksha Rana in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((akanksha.rana@thomsonreuters.com; ; Twitter: @AkankshaRanaa;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.