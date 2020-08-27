Amazon launches fitness band, app

US Markets
Amazon.com Inc on Thursday launched a fitness band and app, "Halo", that will track user activity such as sleep and heart rate.

Customers in the United States can request early access to Halo starting Thursday, with the band and 6 months membership priced at $64.99, the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

