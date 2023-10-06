News & Insights

Amazon launches first test satellites for internet network

Credit: REUTERS/JOE SKIPPER

October 06, 2023 — 02:23 pm EDT

Written by Joey Roulette for Reuters ->

By Joey Roulette

WASHINGTON, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Amazon's AMZN.O first pair of prototype satellites for its planned Kuiper internet network were launched into space on Friday from Florida, the company's first step before it deploys thousands more in orbit to beam the internet globally and compete with SpaceX's Starlink.

An Atlas 5 rocket from the Boeing-Lockheed joint venture United Launch Alliance lifted off from Florida shortly after 2 p.m. Eastern time (1800 GMT), carrying the two Kuiper test satellites, a long-awaited mission Amazon initially had intended to launch using different rockets.

Spain's PLD Space counts down to test rocket launch from Europe

